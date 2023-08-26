Jimmy Uso And More Confirmed For Next Week’s Payback Go-Home Edition Of WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced Jimmy Uso’s next promo.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced that Jimmy would speak on Friday night’s SmackDown for the first time since his brother Jey Uso “quit” two weeks ago. The segment, however, was pulled from the SmackDown preview early in the day and did not air on SmackDown, most likely due to changes in plans for the tributes to Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk.

In an update, WWE has announced that Jimmy will speak on next Friday’s SmackDown, which will be Payback’s final episode. Jimmy will be on the show to discuss recent events in The Bloodline, but he will be alone as WWE and the arena have not advertised Jey, Solo Sikoa, or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as of this writing. Sikoa was also scheduled to appear on this week’s SmackDown before Jimmy was pulled, but no one else from the family.

WWE has also announced tag team action for next week’s SmackDown Live, with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller facing Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio.

The tag team match will serve as a prelude to Mysterio’s title defense against Theory at Payback. Waller, who hosts Cody Rhodes on The Grayson Waller Effect, was also announced as a Payback card recipient. On this week’s SmackDown, Mysterio defeated Waller in a non-title match that included interference from Theory and Escobar. Theory earned his shot at the Payback title by defeating LA Knight in a #1 contender’s match on last week’s SmackDown, just one week after Mysterio won the title from Theory on the August 11 SmackDown. Mysterio’s first title defense since reclaiming the belt from Theory will take place at Payback.

The following is the updated card for next week’s SmackDown from Hershey, Pennsylvania’s GIANT Center:

* The go-home build for WWE Payback

* John Cena returns to WWE

* Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs. Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio

* Jimmy Uso makes his first appearance since brother Jey Uso “quit” a few weeks back