Jinder Mahal Says He Wants To Face Seth Rollins At WrestleMania In India

Jinder Mahal recently appeared on Wrestle Binge at SportsKeeda for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Modern Day Maharaja” spoke about the possibility of WrestleMania coming to India, and who he would like to face on such a potential show.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On a WrestleMania in India: “I would love it. I can’t promise anything, but that responsibility is on the WWE Universe. Make so much noise that WWE has no choice but to come back regularly, maybe every year to India, even Hyperabad, and then one day, WrestleMania in India.”

On who he would face at the event if it did happen: “Seth Rollins. We have so much history. Me and Seth Rollins have so much history.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.