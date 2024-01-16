Jinder Mahal Shares His Thoughts On CM Punk’s WWE Return

WWE star Jinder Mahal recently spoke with WWE India on a number of topics including CM Punk’s return to the company and how he is curious to see if Punk still has it.

Mahal said, “I have mixed emotions [laughs]. The fan in me is excited, excited for CM Punk’s return. I’m excited for the matches, I’m excited to get in the ring with CM Punk. But I do see Seth’s point because I was there when CM Punk was in WWE the last time, and Seth also has a point. But nonetheless, let’s see what CM Punk does. Let’s see his attitude, let’s see his reaction. Let’s see if he offers up the opportunities to younger superstars. Let’s see. Overall, I’m excited. But I could see Seth’s point. But at the same time, we have a new generation of fans. Some people watching haven’t seen CM Punk before, and this is the first time they’re seeing CM Punk. But CM Punk is one of the all-time greats, and I’m curious to see if he still has it. So let’s find out.”

