Joe Gacy Shares Emotional Story About Bray Wyatt

Former WWE star Joe Gacy, who was released along with the rest of the Wyatt Six and other roster members on Friday, took to his Twitter (X) account to share a story about the late Bray Wyatt. Gacy recalled that some time after the group’s debut, he was backstage when he saw a moth. In that moment, he felt Wyatt’s presence with him.

Gacy wrote, “Just a story for the fans,

True story.

In the first few weeks after the debut of the Wyatt Sicks, I was walking around back stage alone. Navigating my new status as an NXT call up. In that moment I glanced over at a curtain and what do I see.

A moth…..

I look down and see this moth, brown with spots on its back and big.

I looked around and no one was near me. In that moment I felt Windhams presence with me…….

It might sound weird but in that moment I felt like he accepted and supported the journey we were about to embark on. It was very surreal and a moment I will never forget. That moment and every moment after I really felt him there with us. Thank you again.”

The faction debuted in June 2024 and included Bo Dallas (as Uncle Howdy), Erick Rowan, Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Nikki Cross.

Just a story for the fans, True story. In the first few weeks after the debut of the Wyatt Sicks, I was walking around back stage alone. Navigating my new status as an NXT call up. In that moment I glanced over at a curtain and what do I see. A moth….. — Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) April 26, 2026

I look down and see this moth, brown with spots on its back and big. I looked around and no one was near me. In that moment I felt Windhams presence with me……. — Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) April 26, 2026