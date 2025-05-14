Joe Hendry Announced AAA Triplemanía Regia Event Featuring WWE Crossover

TNA issued the following:

TNA Wrestling & Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Announce TNA Stars Who Will Compete At Triplemanía Regia on June 15 in Monterrey, Mexico

Four TNA Wrestling champions are confirmed for matches at Triplemanía Regia, the major pro wrestling spectacular from Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide when, for the first time ever, wrestlers from TNA, AAA and WWE battle for bragging rights, as first reported by Sports Illustrated.

Triplemanía Regia is Sunday, June 15, starting at 6 p.m. at Arena Monterrey in Mexico.

TNA Wrestling World Champion Joe Hendry, a worldwide viral sensation over the past year, returns to Mexico for the showcase June event, along with reigning TNA X Division Champion Moose and the current TNA World Tag Team Champions, brothers Nic and Ryan Nemeth.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these four incredible TNA stars to AAA,” said Dorian Joaquín Roldán Peña, CEO of Mexico City-based AAA. “This collaboration represents the best of both worlds – the passion and tradition of Lucha Libre, and the global momentum of TNA. Our fans are in for something truly special.”

TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva said Triplemanía Regia is a “milestone moment” in pro wrestling history as Triplemanía Regia will features iconic wrestlers from AAA, WWE and TNA.

For tickets to Triplemanía Regia, go to: https://lucha-libreaaa.myshopify.com/.

Hendry last wrestled on Mexican soil in 2023 in the Lucha Libre World Cup at Estadio de Béisbol Charros de Jalisco in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico. He was part of the three-person Team Europe squad as the 2023 tournament featured trios from around the world. The 2023 men’s tournament was won by Team Mexico (Taurus, Pentagón Jr., and Laredo Kid).

Moose wrestled for AAA in Tijuana.

Nic Nemeth had quite a memorable night for AAA in April 2024 in Monterrey: At Triplemanía XXXII, he defeated Alberto El Patrón by pinfall for the vacant AAA Mega Championship. Nemeth’s title reign lasted 112 days.

JOE HENDRY

Joe Hendry was a worldwide viral sensation in 2024 with his theme song, “I Believe In Joe Hendry,” being released as a single. It peaked at No. 4 on the UK Singles Downloads Chart and No. 6 on the UK Singles Sales Charts. The song peaked at No. 4 on the Official Big Top 40 Charts. Hendry’s worldwide fame has spanned from random mentions on TV news broadcasts to part of a Savannah Bananas baseball game, and everything in between. Joe defeated Nic Nemeth in January to win the TNA World Championship and, days later, was a surprise entrant in the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. He was the surprise opponent for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 in April.

NIC NEMETH

Formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, Nic Nemeth made his TNA debut in January 2024 and won the TNA World Championship in July 2024. A Cleveland native who graduated from Kent State University after setting several school records as a wrestler, Nemeth made his pro wrestling debut in 2004. He was a champion in singles and tag team action during his near-20-year career in WWE, including a 2-time World Heavyweight Champion and 6-time Intercontinental Champion. Nemeth is a diehard fan of his hometown Cleveland Browns. Nic & Ryan won the TNA World Tam Team Championship in April 2025.

RYAN NEMETH

Ryan Nemeth is the younger brother of Nic Nemeth, and proud to let everyone know. Ryan has been wrestling professionally since 2010 and, on April 27, 2025, became half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions (with his brother Nic) when they defeated The Hardys (Jeff & Matt Hardy). Ryan also is an accomplished writer, actor and comedian.

MOOSE

Moose is the reigning and defending TNA X Division Champion, in his first-ever title reign with the prestigious TNA championship. His current run has already surpassed 200-days. Moose also is a former two-time TNA World Champion – and his combined 371-days as that titleholder is fourth-most in TNA history.

Quinn Ojinnaka, the real-life Moose, played for four teams over seven seasons in the National Football League (NFL), including the New England Patriots, before transitioning to pro wrestling. He made his wrestling debut in 2012. His NFL career included time as teammates with legendary quarterback Tom Brady while playing for one of the best NFL head coaches in history, Bill Belichick.

An offensive lineman, Ojinnaka played 62 NFL games after playing at Syracuse University and was selected in the fifth-round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. Moose and Bill Goldberg are the only former NFL players from the modern era to have gone from the NFL to become the World Champion of a pro wrestling company. In fact, there are only four others in addition to Moose & Goldberg to have ever gone from the NFL to World Championship glory in pro wrestling, including Bronko Nagurski, who is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The others are Ernie Ladd, Dick the Bruiser and Gus Sonnenberg.

# # #

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.