Joe Hendry Teases Music Star Backup For Potential Match Against John Cena

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he discussed a variety of topics. He talked about Travis Scott assisting Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena in winning at WrestleMania 41. Hendry also mentioned that if he ever faced Cena, he would bring along his own music star for backup.

Hendry said, “You know the match I’m going for (against John Cena). It now makes more sense than ever. This is all I’m going to say, he’s got Travis Scott in his corner. Can you imagine if a huge star in music just reached out to Joe Hendry, someone in the same ballpark as Travis Scott, reached out to Joe Hendry and said maybe they might want to start backing me. That’s all I’m saying. Maybe it’s the same genre as Travis Scott. It’s all just thoughts and rumors. Did that happen? Maybe it did, maybe it didn’t. Did this person say that I could go to one of their concerts … I’m going to stop there.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)