Joe Hendry Teases Top WWE Star Showing Up At TNA Rebellion

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including a major WWE star who informed him that he would be attending their Rebellion PPV.

Hendry said, “We don’t need to reveal who it is, but I know you [Tommy Dreamer] know who I’m going to be speaking about here because this person told me that you guys had a conversation. You wonder who might show up at Rebellion. One of the WWE megastars, who has a tour bus, told me they wanted to show up to Rebellion with their tour bus.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

