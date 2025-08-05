Joey Ryan Pulled From Upcoming Event Following Backlash

Former TNA Wrestling star Joey Ryan, real name Joseph Meehan, was at the center of controversy once again this week after being advertised for an upcoming wrestling event in the Pacific Northwest.

The promotion behind the booking has since confirmed that Ryan will no longer appear, following a wave of public backlash and a direct response from a competing promotion.

Ryan was initially scheduled to appear at Portland Wrestling: Reborn on Saturday, August 23rd, 2025, in Vancouver, Washington. The booking sparked immediate concern across the wrestling community, given Ryan’s history and the serious sexual misconduct allegations made against him during the 2020 #SpeakingOut movement. Ryan has remained largely absent from the professional wrestling scene in the years since.

On Tuesday, Portland Wrestling issued a brief but clear statement announcing that Ryan’s appearance had been canceled: “I have canceled Joey Ryan’s flight. He will not be appearing at the August 23rd show.”

In response to Ryan’s booking, Prestige Wrestling announced a competing event, FJR, scheduled for the same night, also in the Portland metro area. The event’s title, widely interpreted by fans as standing for “F*** Joey Ryan,” sends a strong message regarding their stance on maintaining safety and accountability in the independent wrestling scene.

The official statement from Prestige reads:

“Prestige Wrestling proudly presents a night of safe space professional wrestling action. For the modern day Portland wrestling scene that we have helped cultivate, with the modern day Portland & PNW wrestlers that have helped along the way.

100% of profits from the event will be donated to charity afterwards, with proof of donation posted for transparency. If you cannot attend the event, PLEASE purchase tickets to support this cause & show that you won’t stand for our industry moving backwards.”

Joey Ryan was one of several wrestlers named in the #SpeakingOut movement, which exposed widespread allegations of abuse, harassment, and misconduct across the industry. Ryan has denied all allegations and has not been charged with any crimes, but multiple promotions severed ties with him, and several civil lawsuits have since been dismissed or withdrawn.

The situation remains a flashpoint in discussions about safety, transparency, and reform within professional wrestling.

PWMania.com will continue to monitor and report on developments surrounding this story, as well as provide full coverage of the FJR benefit event and other wrestling shows across the Pacific Northwest.