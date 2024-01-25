John Cena Addresses His Botched Elimination Spot At The 2005 WWE Royal Rumble

During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, John Cena discussed his botched elimination against Dave Batista at the 2005 WWE Royal Rumble. Cena admitted to failing to properly rotate out of the ring.

Cena stated the following regarding how they recovered:

“Trust the process. I know I f*cked up and we know that that’s not the way it’s supposed to go. There is a sense of guidance, we’re all on the same team. Our referee can be a guide for us. You begin to listen to the audience and you feel how long you can milk a moment and see if they’re giving you any direction. Then as we trust the process, out comes Vince McMahon and we’re like, ‘oh great this is going to be fixed’ and he tears both of his quads getting into the ring.”

“He [Vince] gets himself in the ring and gives us the guidance to finish the event and because he is the authority figure in WWE, he can say restart the match and we restart it and Dave wins. Trust what’s around you, trust the people to guide you when you don’t know what’s going on and then just be present in your surroundings. Yes I did f*ck up but even then I knew like ‘don’t rush to do anything, let’s see what’s going to happen, let’s see what’s going on.’ That’s got to be one of the greatest moments in WWE history, I cannot believe Vince with two torn quads was able to speak to us in understandable dialect and tell us exactly what to do. We had the best seat in the house.”