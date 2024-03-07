John Cena Addresses WWE WrestleMania 40 Speculation, Says He’s “Free That Day”

John Cena’s recent teases have sparked speculation about a possible appearance at WWE WrestleMania 40.

As recently as last week, there was talk of having Cena attend Mania, but it all depends on his acting schedule. If he makes it, he won’t be able to do anything that is considered risky due to insurance restrictions. Should Cena appear, the plan is to do something “fun, short, memorable, and with substance.”

Last year, Cena defeated Austin Theory at WrestleMania 40 and Solo Sikoa in his most recent WWE match, Crown Jewel in November. Cena teased WrestleMania during his appearance on First Take, saying he hoped to be wearing jorts on the big day.

Cena mentioned on The Tonight Show that he’ll be free on Mania Day.

“People are talking, WrestleMania 40. They’re speculating that The Rock and I will be in the ring in Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40. They’re gonna keep talking until it happens. We don’t know yet. That was not satisfactory [when the crowd groaned]. We just took the wind out of your sails. Do you want me to make a promise I can’t keep? Do you want me to write a check I can’t cash? Am I in the business of writing checks that my ass can’t cash? Is that what we’re doing here? Is that the type of outfit you’re running?”

When WrestleMania 40 was mentioned, Cena stated that he knew the date of the event.

“It’s April 6 in Philadelphia. I know exactly where it is. I’m free that day. I’m just saying. I’m just saying to you guys out there. Now, the energy’s coming back a little bit. The suspense is building.”

It should be noted that WrestleMania takes place on both April 6 and 7.