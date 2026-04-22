John Cena Calls Danhausen Moment One Of His Favorite WrestleMania Memories

During Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 42, Danhausen and his army of Mini-Hausens confronted The Miz and Kit Wilson. In a memorable moment, Danhausen even shared the ring with John Cena, the host of WrestleMania and a 17-time World Champion.

In the segment, Danhausen knocked The Miz to the mat and received approval from Cena to perform the Five Knuckle Shuffle. He also attempted to hide under the ring, but his vanishing act did not go as planned.

Following the event, Cena took to his Twitter (X) account to express his appreciation for the encounter with Danhausen, calling it one of his favorite WrestleMania moments ever. This is high praise coming from the WWE legend.

Cena wrote, “One of my favorite #WrestleMania moments ever. So happy we got an updated photograph together.” Meanwhile, Danhausen said of the segment, “55,000 humans cheered for Danhausen and chanted You. Are. Cursed! as Danhausen stood in a @WWE ring with his great new best friend @JohnCena at WRESTLEMANIA. Never Give Uphausen. Thank you, John.”

55,000 humans cheered for Danhausen and chanted You. Are. Cursed! as Danhausen stood in a @WWE ring with his great new best friend @JohnCena at WRESTLEMANIA. Never Give Uphausen. Thank you John. pic.twitter.com/cZyYNdrdPD — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) April 20, 2026