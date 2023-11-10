John Cena Comments On Undergoing Surgery, Says Additional Operation Required

“The Greatest Of All-Time” recently went under the knife.

Following his latest run in WWE, pro wrestling legend John Cena revealed via Twitter (X) that he underwent surgery on one of his arms, and that a second surgery is still to come on the other arm.

“Thank you Jeff Dugas M.D. and your entire team in Birmingham,” Cena wrote on Friday. “One arm fixed, clean & headed for therapy … one arm left to go!”

Cena added, “Thank you again and see you ASAP for the next one!!”

Check out the post from John Cena’s Twitter (X) embedded below.