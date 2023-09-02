John Cena Confirmed As Host For WWE Payback

You can officially pencil in a host for Saturday’s WWE Payback 2023 premium live event.

John Cena kicked off this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown and announced that he will be hosting the WWE Payback 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday.

WWE Payback 2023 goes down from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live results coverage of the show.