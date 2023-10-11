John Cena Describes WWE NXT Appearance As “Something Special”

John Cena had a good time on Tuesday night.

“The Greatest Of All-Time” appeared, along with Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker, Paul Heyman, The Judgment Day and Asuka on a star-studded episode of the weekly NXT on USA show.

Following last night’s WWE NXT show, the future WWE Hall of Fame legend took to Twitter (X) to comment on the experience.

“A really special night at WWE NXT,” Cena wrote. “Being ‘present’ in that ring and enjoying the crowd at the WWE NXT Arena is something special.”

Cena continued, “THANK YOU to Shawn Michaels, the entire roster, Undertaker, Asuka, Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman, Carmelo Hayes and everyone who made it so much fun.”

Check out the post below.