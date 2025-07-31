John Cena Explains Why It’s Time To “Close The Chapter” On His WWE Career

WWE legend John Cena has provided heartfelt insight into the personal reasons behind his ongoing farewell tour, explaining why the time has come to “close the chapter” on his in-ring career.

Speaking on What’s Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, the 17-time world champion got candid about the changes in his life that have led to this decision.

Cena revealed that, after 15 years of placing wrestling at the forefront, his focus has shifted to his health and his marriage. “For 15 years, that was the tip of my spear,” Cena explained. “Now, at 48, my priorities are different. I want to be able to move around. I want to be there for my wife. I want to be healthy.”

Cena didn’t shy away from discussing the physical decline that comes with age and how that has affected both his mindset and in-ring performance. “My skills are on the regress because I take less risks. I have more than myself to think about… A full-time schedule like I had in 2013 would destroy me now. It would ruin me and ruin my relationship.”

He added, “So this is a risk of like, why are you choosing to hang it up? You’re in shape. Life is good… But I gotta close the chapter.”

Cena is currently enjoying one final ride at the top, entering SummerSlam 2025 as the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. He is scheduled to defend the title in a blockbuster match against Cody Rhodes, a showdown that could define the culmination of his legendary career.

