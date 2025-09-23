John Cena Hints At Possible Future Opponent On Social Media

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena sparked buzz on his ongoing retirement tour by teasing a possible match with AJ Styles on his official Twitter (X) account.

Cena shared a brief post that simply read, “#CenavsStyles Thoughts? #WWERaw”

Cena is currently in the middle of his retirement tour, fresh off a loss to “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza this past Saturday.

He has five more confirmed appearances with WWE before officially stepping away from in-ring competition.