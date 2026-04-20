John Cena Hopes AJ Styles Stays Retired But Leaves Door Open

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena appeared on TMZ’s Inside the Ropes to discuss various topics, including WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles.

Cena said, “Such a kind man. And when you look back on somebody’s efforts in their career — gosh, it was difficult to get him to trash talk in a trash talking business. And a consummate professional, amazing performer. Brought the best out of me on many occasions. Very happy for him.”

On whether he thinks Styles will stay retired:

“So, I’m one of those folks who will be the first wrestler to actually retire. And I hope I set a trend, and he’s the second. I think it’s it’s very important that we respect our audience and when they invest in us to see us for the last time. I think that that has weight and importance. AJ’s path was a little different than mine. I know his son is also in the business. So, as much as selfishly I want to say like, ‘Oh, you’re retired. should stay retired,’ if he has a chance to wrestle with his son he should take it. And I think the audience would want to see that. But hopefully, he wouldn’t say that if he didn’t feel it was time to step away.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)