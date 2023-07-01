John Cena Makes Surprise Appearance At WWE Money In The Bank

SURPRISE!

John Cena made a surprise appearance at the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event on Saturday afternoon.

Cena came to the ring and began a promo by saying, “Surprise!” after fans sang along with his theme music seconds after beginning their reaction with a “John Cena sucks!” song-chant.

The WWE legend then cut a promo talking about how it has been 20 years since WWE held a premium live event in England. He asks, “What the hell took us so long?!”

He then spoke about how WWE considers the U.K. a gamble. He says he appeared today because he wants to bring WrestleMania to London.

The crowd went absolutely bonkers for that.