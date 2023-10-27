John Cena Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel

WWE has announced another big match for Crown Jewel.

John Cena will be going one-on-one against Solo Sikoa at the special event in Saudi Arabia next week.

Check out the complete announcement below.

At WWE Crown Jewel, John Cena will once again journey into battle when he goes head-to-head with Solo Sikoa. Over the years, Cena has seen it all. A 16-time World Champion, he has taken on the likes of The Rock, Brock Lesnar, the late Eddie Guerrero, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker and Randy Orton. In his most recent return to WWE, “The Greatest of All Time” hasn’t been shy about making his presence known on the mic, as a guest referee and, of course, competing in the squared circle. Above all, however, Cena has proven to be a thorn in the side of The Bloodline. Since 2021, Cena has challenged Reigns for the the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, joined forces with Kevin Owens to defeat Reigns and then-“Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn, defeated Jimmy Uso and Sikoa in another explosive tag team encounter, and ushered in the fastest-rising star in SmackDown history, LA Knight, to challenge Reigns for his title at WWE Crown Jewel. After Cena delivered an Attitude Adjustment to Solo on the Oct. 20 edition of SmackDown, their showdown was inevitable. What will happen when the dangerous Sikoa looks to destroy Cena? Find out at WWE Crown Jewel, streaming LIVE from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!

Featured below is the updated lineup for Crown Jewel: