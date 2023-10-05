John Cena On LA Knight’s Rise In Popularity With WWE Fans

John Cena made a comment about endorsing LA Knight at the 2023 Payback PLE during an appearance on WWE’s The Bump.

“It felt great, only because it reminds me of when I started to gain a little bit of notoriety and relevance in the WWE. LA Knight and my story run a little bit of parallel. He kind of just refused to give up, never give up and has done it his own way, even in a lot of times being an underdog and being forgotten by people in the the bowels of the arena, but not forgotten by people in the arena cheering him on. And I think what he’s done is incredible. We worked so hard to get where we’re at, and this is a job that shouldn’t exist. I sit in a director’s type chair in wristbands and t-shirts, ball cap. This shouldn’t be a thing. So when you get a level of consistency and you get to a certain level of relevancy, you don’t want it ever to go away. And I totally respect that.”

Cena also said the following about Knight’s rise in popularity with WWE fans during 2023:

“I could waste all your time talking about how I love WWE because of moments like this. No one knows what’s going to happen next and no one can control the narrative. And a lot of times, the audience can tell if they’re trying to be controlled or pushed in a certain direction and they rebel against it. And I think that’s wonderful because, as performers, it allows us to listen to the most important superstar out there, and that’s the WWE Universe.”

