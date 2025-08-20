WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Why John Cena Should Lose His Final Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his view on why 17-time World Champion John Cena should lose his final match.

Ray said, “I’m a traditionalist. I believe he should lose. I’m going to ask you the question, then tell me if your answer is still GUNTHER. What one person in the WWE can benefit the most for their future in a final match against John Cena?”

On there not being big enough heels in WWE to retire Cena:

“But is there really big heels in the WWE? Are they going to allow GUNTHER to be the type of heel? Not like a Logan Paul heel where he’s just a d**k and you want to see him get punched in the face. Are they going to let GUNTHER be that type of heel?”

On how Cena can still get a celebration in defeat:

“Can’t you still get your ultimate celebration if he loses? Don’t you think the fact that it’s going to be John’s last night and it’s going to be in Boston, do you really think people are going to care that he gets pinned?”

You can check out the complete podcast below.