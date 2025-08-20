Updated Lineup For WWE NXT Heatwave 2025

Following Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, the company has announced an updated lineup for the upcoming Heatwave premium live event (PLE), scheduled for later this month.

WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT” Oba Femi will defend his title against “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans. Additionally, Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan, and Lola Vice will face off in a WWE NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match.

In a Mixed Tag Team Match, WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page and Chelsea Green will take on Tavion Heights and WWE LFG season one winner Tyra Mae Steele.

Previously announced for the show are “The Glamour” Blake Monroe facing “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace in a singles match, and Fatal Influence’s WWE NXT Women’s Champion and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jacy Jayne will defend her TNA Knockouts World Title against Masha Slamovich and The Elegance Brand’s TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion, Ash by Elegance, in a Triple Threat Match.

Additionally, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) will defend their titles against two members of DarkState, which includes Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin.

WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 will take place on Sunday, August 24, at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts.