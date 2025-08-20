WWE Allegedly Confiscates Bayley Fan’s Signs At RAW

On this past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, a new vignette featuring Bayley aired. In the segment, the former WWE Women’s Champion grappled with her inner doubts and hinted at a possible return to her “hugger” character.

A fan of Bayley, Becca Wiley, who was in attendance at RAW last Monday night, took to Twitter (X) to share that WWE confiscated her signs during the show.

The fan wrote, “My Poppy made me my first WWE sign. Since then, I’ve made [them] for every show, indy or pro. He always loved seeing them, and this will be the first time I can’t show him. No matter how old I get, I’ll carry on the tradition he started 🕊️♥️ @itsBayleyWWE @NatbyNature @TheTrinity_Fatu.”

She then shared a photo moments later by the entrance way of herself with one of her signs before WWE allegedly confiscated it. The fan added, “Got this photo before they took my poster away from me 🥴 Anyways. Here for you @itsBayleyWWE ♥️ #wweraw”

There is no information available yet on why WWE allegedly confiscated her signs, but updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

