Bully Ray Criticizes WWE For Not Showcasing Nattie Character On TV

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (also known as Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his critique of the company for not featuring the new Nattie Neidhart character on WWE TV.

He also expressed his concerns about her losing via submission instead of by pinfall.

Ray said, “Let’s just isolate the word frustration that Corey Graves used. When the match was over, did you ever see that frustration by Nattie? What finish did we get last night in the match? Why have her tap? Why tap out? Show me the frustration that they talked about at the announce table. Have Becky roll her up. Have Nattie looking really good at the end of the match, then roll her up. Hook her tights. Get the 1-2-3. Be a frickin’ heel. And then show me the frustration on Nattie’s face that Corey Graves is talking about.

He added, “Show me the doubt. Show me Nattie’s face as she starts to realize, ‘I have to get rid of Natalya, and I have to summon Nattie, because they’re not doing it for me.’”

On why they are letting her do her Nattie character for other promotions but not on WWE TV:

“Because they are letting her do what she wants to do because they are never going to allow her to be the Nattie she wants to be [on WWE TV]. I hope I’m wrong.”

