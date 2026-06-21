John Cena Opens Up About Staying Present Under Pressure

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena participated in a fan Q&A panel at SpaceCon in San Antonio, where he discussed various topics, including the importance of embracing the present moment.

Cena said, “When you’re fighting, you don’t have much control of anything. Even in WWE, uh, you’re out there doing the best you can to try to make it through each match healthy. And on top of that, you’re not doing it alone. Not only do you have an opponent that is trying to win, but I don’t know if you’ve ever watched my stuff, there’s usually tens of thousands of people yelling at the top of their lungs, either, uh, ‘Let’s go Cena’ or ‘Cena sucks.’ So, I don’t control any of that. I’m just really trying to be present, do the best I can and have the most fun I can. I will say there are times I stretch myself a little bit thin trying to do too many things at once, but what a great way to push my limits and learn to be present and enjoy the now.”

You can check out Cena’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)