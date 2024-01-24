John Cena Reveals Timeframe For When He Plans To Retire From WWE

On Entertainment Tonight, John Cena was asked about reports that “maybe” he will retire. Cena has stated in interviews that his career as a wrestler is coming to an end soon.

“That’s not a maybe,” Cena said. “That time is gonna come and it’s gonna come soon. I never wanted to go out there for the sake of going out there. I’m gonna be 47 this year. I feel great. I want to have the same passion as the fanbase and give them exactly what they give me. The miles on this odometer say, ‘Hey, that’s gotta be done before 50.’

Cena last wrestled and lost to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in November. He had surgery on both of his arms after that match, and he’s spoken about the wear and tear on his body from decades in the ring.

As of this writing, there is no word on whether he will attend WrestleMania 40, but his interview on ET appeared to leave the door open for his retirement match to take place after Mania 40.