John Cena Reveals Where He Wants His Final WWE Match To Happen

John Cena understands that he has more days as an active in-ring performer behind him than he does ahead of him, which is why he switched from wrestling to acting years ago, winding down his WWE schedule.

2023 was the year he gave back to the wrestling business, as he put Austin Theory over at WrestleMania 39, teamed up with LA Knight, and lost to Solo Sikoa in his most recent WWE match at Crown Jewel in November.

Cena previously stated that he knows he doesn’t have much time left and intends to retire from wrestling within the next three years.

On Tuesday, the former WWE Champion appeared on BBC’s The One Show in the United Kingdom, where he discussed his potential final WWE match, which could take place at London’s O2 arena.

“I’ve gone by the construct in my life of never trying to pick my opponents, because that’s way above my pay grade, but I’ve been an active advocate for London to be a host of WrestleMania. And a lot of people think when I go out in the middle of the ring and I say that, it is just for the local moment. Like, ‘We’re the show, we want to make the show happy.’ Fans in the UK, WWE fans are the best. And fans in London specifically, they will let you know how they feel. And I don’t think I’ll be able to choose my opponent. But if I could choose a venue, it would be The O2 in London.”