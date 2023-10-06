John Cena Says He Is Thankful That Cody Rhodes Is Back Where He Belongs

WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena appeared on a recent episode of WWE’s The Bump, where he talked about a number of topics including how he is thankful Rhodes is back where he belongs in the WWE.

Cena said, “I’m extremely proud of Cody, especially because he was bold enough to bet on himself. He knew it was going to be painful, he knew it was going to be a path of growth and now he’s back and now he’s performing at a level even more elite than before. He’s kind of crafting his own path, he’s more more authentic. The Cody Rhodes you see is him, it’s the young man I saw speak when inducting his father into the Hall Of Fame. In his path, he’s learned business, he’s learned this business, he’s learned to be more grateful, he’s learned how events are set up, he’s learned grips, cameramen, audio people, catering. Not that he didn’t before, but because that was a lot of his responsibility, he got a new depth of field for everything that happens here and I’m really proud of him. I’m really thankful he’s back where he belongs in the WWE.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)