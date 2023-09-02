John Cena Says “The Last One” Is Coming Soon

John Cena made his return to WWE in the opening segment of Friday’s WWE SmackDown, where he announced he would be hosting WWE Payback.

This prompted Jimmy Uso to enter the ring, where they went back and fourth before the former WWE Champion laid him out with an Attitude Adjustment.

Following the show, WWE’s YouTube channel aired an interview with Cena about his comeback. Cena stated that he knows his last one, a reference to his last match, is coming up soon. He has significantly reduced his WWE schedule in recent years, with his most recent match taking place at WrestleMania 39.

Cena said, “Every single chance I get to go out there becomes more and more special. There is no denying that I’m 46 and staring down 47. I’ve been here for over two decades. As I said out there in the ring, the last one is not tonight, but I know it’s soon. To speak candidly, when you’re involved in this every day in a full-time capacity, you just think about what’s next. You can’t help but think about what’s next. The WWE Universe being gracious to invite me and allow me back to be part of this family. For the last two or three years, I’ve been able to focus on what’s now. I never miss any of those wonderful moments in the ring. I know it may sound repetitive, but so is me saying, ‘Never give up,’ and I never mind saying that. I never mind saying ‘thank you’ to the people that make this special. Without them and them caring and allowing me that chance, I don’t get to come back.”

You can check out the interview below: