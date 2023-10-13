John Cena Sr. Recalls Moment Backstage Where Vince McMahon Wanted To Fire John Cena

John Cena, Sr. was a special guest on the 600th episode celebration of the Pancakes and Powerslams Show.

Cena, Sr. shared an interesting moment in the career of his son, 16-time world champion John Cena, in which Vince McMahon wanted to “get rid” of John at the infancy of his “Doctor of Thuganomics” gimmick, and how rapping on a bus saved his WWE career.

“I think they were coming back from a show, and he was rapping on the bus. And, Stephanie [McMahon] heard that, and asked if he could do it on TV. And, of course! You know? So, we did it on TV, and I think you saw it. I saw it. It was the Thanksgiving Day thing, where the gimmick was Vanilla Ice. And, from there it just seemed to take off… [Bruce Prichard] and Vince [McMahon] were standing [in the locker room] and John walked by. Vince said, ‘we gotta get rid of this dude. I can’t have a steroid freak walking around here.’ [And others said], ‘The guy’s legal. We test him every day, you know, he’s there.’ That’s how it all became, and then, I guess they got down, they sat down, and they worked out the Doctor of Thuganomics.”

