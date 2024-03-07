John Cena Talks LA Knight’s Rise In The Business, Logan Paul Coming Into WWE

WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including LA Knight.

Cena said, “What I want to say is he’s gifted. That’s not the right thing to say. What I should say is, man — he has worked to get his talent. Because he is the embodiment of perseverance, and hard work, and believing in himself. He has earned every inch and it was really, really fun to be in there with him.”

“I got to see him mature just in the short time I was there. To see the way he worked [when Cena was his referee], to the philosophy in the tag match, and then to watch his matches after that, I could see him gain confidence even in that short period of time. That’s what gets me to the edge of my seat.”

Cena also talked about United States Champion Logan Paul coming into WWE.

Cena said, “So I actually told him, I’m like, ‘The old me would have hated it.’ And the old me would have been like, ‘What are you trying to take from us?’ And that’s just an archaic way of thinking that I was taught, and I understand why. Old carnival business — don’t trust this guy who’s coming into our territory. That idea was archaic in the ’80s. We bring in outside influence to help us. And then you have somebody you don’t really need to convince that much [to] come on in, and then somebody who embraces our world, and is completely respectful, and risks a lot more than I would in the ring … He’s using all his talents that he’s built over the years in our universe.”

