John Cena To Appear At WWE Backlash: “I’m Gonna Do Something Epic”

John Cena appears to be teasing that he could have a role at WWE Backlash next month, even as his WWE schedule continues to change.

The WWE Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, May 9 at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.

On social media Thursday, Cena indicated he still expects to be involved with the show in some form, while also referencing a commitment he made to “Club WWE.”

“Man if only it were 2023 again,” he wrote. “I might have different business at WWE Backlash. Alas, the years pass.”

Cena then followed up by teasing that he still plans to deliver something memorable for fans in attendance.

“I am still gonna try to do something epic in Tampa for 5/9. I promised Club WWE something special… stay tuned.”