John Cena To Host, Produce New Roku Original Series

John Cena is set to host another television show.

“The Greatest Of All-Time” has been announced as the host by a new Roku Original series called, “What Drives You?”, according to a report by Variety.

The report states that the WWE legend will host and produce the series, which will feature eight episodes for its’ first season.

Featured below is the official description for the show:

“John Cena is revving up the engine in ‘What Drives You,’ a breakthrough talk show format, where he’ll hit the road with his celebrity friends in their favorite vehicles that hold a special meaning to them. In each episode, he’ll hitch a ride with a new guest for an in-depth interview & curiosity-fueled excursion, as they discuss a wide variety of both laugh-out-loud & deeply personal topics, all the while reminiscing about some of the guest’s favorite memories associated with their prized ride.”