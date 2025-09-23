John Cena vs. AJ Styles Confirmed For WWE Crown Jewel

The dream rematch between John Cena and AJ Styles is officially set to happen.

Earlier today, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed on X that the two future Hall of Famers will clash one final time at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia on October 11.

The announcement comes after days of mounting fan anticipation, sparked by a social media campaign led by Cena himself. On Monday, Cena posted: “#CenavsStyles Thoughts? #WWERaw.” The following morning, he doubled down, writing: “I do not choose my opponents, but I (even through tough times) ALWAYS listen to the fans. @AJStylesOrg are you listening? Better yet @TripleH….. are YOU listening???”

Styles quickly responded to the challenge, replying: “It would be my honor.” That exchange reignited the WWE fanbase’s hopes for one more chapter in one of the most celebrated rivalries of the last decade.

Their series of matches in 2016 and 2017, particularly their Royal Rumble 2017 encounter where Cena tied Ric Flair’s record by capturing his 16th world championship, remain among the most acclaimed bouts of modern WWE history.

The confirmed showdown in Perth now joins Cena’s ongoing retirement tour, which has already featured clashes with Brock Lesnar and promises more nostalgic rivalries. With only a handful of dates left, including Survivor Series on November 29 and his farewell at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, the timing ensures fans will get the long-awaited closure to the Cena–Styles rivalry.

Crown Jewel is shaping up to be one of WWE’s biggest international events of the year, and this newly confirmed dream match adds even more star power to the card.