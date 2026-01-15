John Skyler Re-Signs With TNA Wrestling

Pro wrestling veteran and TNA Wrestling star John Skyler recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca and Tommy Dreamer.

During the episode, he discussed various topics, including his recent signing of a new deal with the company.

Skyler also shared details about how the re-signing came about and his contract negotiation discussions with TNA.

Skyler wrote, “Oh gosh, this is a great story. I guess I can talk about it now but yeah, I was getting ready to walk out my front door to go to the gym, and my cell service here at my apartment complex is actually terrible, so I looked down at my phone and see Tommy Dreamer’s calling me. So I stepped back into my apartment because I feel like this is probably important. I pick up the phone and I hear on the other end, ‘Yo. What’s going on?’ I said, ‘What’s up Tommy?’ He goes, ‘Is your contract coming up in December?’ And I said, ‘Yes, it is’ and he goes, ‘Cool, thanks for telling me. How about this amount of money to stay?’ And I said, ‘Sounds good to me.’ ‘Sweet. Thanks for negotiating. I’ll talk to you later,’ and that was it.”

Skyler has joined fellow stars The Home Town Man, Steve Maclin, and Jody Threat in signing new deals with TNA Wrestling just days before the company’s iMPACT debut on AMC. He has been with TNA since 2021 and is currently a member of Order 4, as well as part of the Great Hands alongside Jason Hotch.

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)