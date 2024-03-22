Johnny Gargano On #DIY Securing A Match At WrestleMania: “I Don’t Know If It’s Really Hit Me Yet”

WWE star Johnny Gargano recently appeared on an episode of WWE’s The Bump, where he talked about a number of topics including how him and Tommaso Ciampa earning a shot at the Undisputed Tag Titles in a 6-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL hasn’t hit him yet.

Gargano said, “I don’t know if it’s really hit me yet. Being able to sit back and watch [our win on Raw], and see the fans reaction, seeing them go crazy. You always dream of that moment of being able to be in that ring and point to that WrestleMania sign. And if you’re just pointing to it, it’s whatever. But to be able to point to it and say, I am finally having a match at WrestleMania, it means the world to me. It’s ten years [in the making].”

“I had my first tryout here in 2015. I’ve done various things in this company for a very, very long time, but I’ve never been at WrestleMania. The fact that it’s finally happening, me and Tommaso together, DIY, is something we’ve always talked about, something we’ve always dreamed about.”

You can check out Gargano’s comments in the video below.