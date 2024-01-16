Johnny Gargano Reveals Travel Issues Ahead Of Monday’s WWE RAW

Johnny Gargano had an unexpected travel experience while attempting to attend Monday’s episode of WWE RAW and took to social media to share it.

Gargano, Ciampa, LeRae, and Hartwell competed on the show. Ciampa and Gargano defeated The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh), while LeRae and Hartwell defeated Chelsea Green & Piper Niven.

Gargano documented the twists and turns of the road trip.

The former NXT Champion stated that they had to deplane before flying to Little Rock, Arkansas, due to inclement weather, and that their flight was canceled later that night.

They arrived at their hotel after one o’clock in the morning and discovered that their other flight had been canceled. They had to drive five hours to Little Rock, the location of RAW.

He wrote in the caption, “The past 24 hours have been a wild ride for our travel crew/family! For the love of the game, baby! #WWERaw@CandiceLeRae @CiampaWWE @indi_hartwell.”