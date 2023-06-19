Jon Moxley Announced For Final Death Match At NJPW STRONG Independence Day

You can officially pencil in a new match for night two of the NJPW STRONG Independence Day 2023 special event.

Over the weekend, it was announced that Jon Moxley will be teaming up with Homicide to take on El Desperado and Jun Kasai in Tag Team action, and now it has also been made official that Jon Moxley will be battling El Desperado in a Final Death Match on night two of NJPW’s STRONG Independence Day PPV, which has been revealed as an anything goes match.

The July 4th and July 5th show will both be taking place inside Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.