Jon Moxley Reflects On Leaving WWE And Signing With AEW

AEW star Jon Moxley recently spoke with The Messenger on a number of topics including how he would have been gone from the WWE one way or another.

Moxley said, “The timing of it was crazy. I was gone one way or another. I was going to give it all up. I didn’t give a f— if I was never on TV again. I’d go wrestle in a f—ing mask in Mexico in a parking lot if it means having fun again. I hate speaking in the third person because it feels so f—ing pretentious, but speaking from a character standpoint, it just makes it easier.”

Moxley contniued, “But it was like as Jon Moxley was getting his release date from jail and walking into the world again, it just happened to be when AEW was starting. If there was no AEW, I think I’d be doing the exact same thing, just in a bunch of other places. You’d probably see me in f—in’ Japan or Revolver, places like that. It probably wouldn’t be that much different.”