Jordynne Grace Hopes The TNA And WWE Working Relationship Will Continue

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace recently spoke with Denise Salcedo on a number of topics including the working relationship between WWE and TNA.

Grace said, “I hope it’s going to continue on. I hope — like, obviously, if you do it too much it’s going to not be special anymore. But I do think that there’s things you can do, like, can you imagine Josh Alexander wrestling Chad Gable? That’d be special. Or even my husband Jonathan Gresham wrestling Chad Gable, it’d be amazing. And you have like The Rascals reuniting with Dez [Wes Lee].”

On what else can be done with the crossover:

“I feel like there’s so much that can be done and I think that all that is just super exciting for fans and it’s good for wrestling in general. Ultimately, I’m obsessed with the idea of a Worlds Collide pay-per-view, like that is the apex to me. That’s like the ultimate thing. Like a yearly pay-per-view where that happens and all the matches that fans dream about can finally come to fruition.”

On getting national exposure from WWE:

“The only thing that’s different is that WWE has that exposure, that national exposure. And I feel like I’m getting acknowledgment now. That’s like the big thing, people are going out of their way to try to figure out who I am. They’re hearing my name in WWE and they’re going to the TNA YouTube or they’re going to you know watch the shows online on the TNA Plus app.”

On her hopes that someone from WWE will accept her open challenge at Against All Odds:

“I mean, my hopes are obviously that it’s someone from WWE [to accept her open challenge]. I kind of went into their world, so I feel like they kind of got to come into mine. I want to wrestle on my home turf against one of theirs and I feel like, you know, it’s only fair; I came over there so they got to send someone over here.”

