Josh Alexander Confirms Injury, Set For Surgery

Last week, it was reported that AEW star Josh Alexander, a member of the Don Callis Family, was believed to have sustained an injury during the AEW World Trios Championship match.

In this match, he teamed up with Konosuke Takeshita and El Clon to face JetSpeed and Mistico. The match was recorded for the show “Collision,” and afterward Alexander required assistance getting backstage.

Recently, Alexander took to his Twitter (X) account to share a video in which he confirmed that he has suffered a serious injury and will be undergoing surgery this Wednesday.

Alexander said, “All right, I’m just gonna get into this. Last week on AEW Collision, I suffered an injury. And when you suffer injuries, you don’t know how severe they are. I just found out minutes ago how serious this was. I know I’ve been limping and been in pain for a week. But yeah, my surgeon told me I’m gonna need surgery this coming Wednesday. My knee injury is pretty severe. So I will not be cleared to compete. And there’s no timetable set right now for when I will be back. And you know, in the moments that you get injured, a lot of things go through your head. My AEW career, my wrestling career, pops through your mind. And one of the things that popped in my head was defending my Canadian championship this weekend. I would defend my Canadian championship still with one leg if I had to. Because MLP, Canadian wrestling — it means everything to me, man. It’s who I’ve been for 20-plus years. So I don’t know what the future holds for Josh Alexander. But I know that tonight, MLP presents Global Wars with Ring of Honor. AEW stars from around the world, the very besty in Canadian wrestling… So I’ll be doing exactly what all of you are doing. I’ll be tuning in from my couch at home, enjoying some of the best pro wrestling in the world. And I hope you enjoy it, too. I’ll see you when I see you.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)