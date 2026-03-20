Josh Alexander Suffers Apparent Injury During AEW Collision Taping

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) recorded this weekend’s episode of Collision immediately after Dynamite concluded on Wednesday.

During the tapings, one of the matches featured Josh Alexander, Konosuke Takeshita, and El Clon from The Don Callis Family challenging JetSpeed (Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight) and Místico for the AEW World Trios Championship.

According to audience members at the event, Alexander was assisted off the mat during the match due to an apparent knee injury.

Despite this setback, the match continued, and the defending champions ultimately claimed victory.

As of now, AEW has not confirmed the injury. Alexander is scheduled to compete in Ring of Honor and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Global Wars event later this month.