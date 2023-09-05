Josh Alexander Talks About How Mentally Tough His Recent Injury Was

Josh Alexander recently appeared as a guest on the Straight Talk Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about relinquishing the IMPACT World Championship due to an injury, his return and the mental side of the whole ordeal.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he talks on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he could have come back sooner but didn’t want to compromise his long-term well-being: “The mental part’s the hardest part. Physical pain, if anybody’s watched me wrestle for the past nearly 18 years I’ve been in this business, pain doesn’t really stop me that much. Only for the sake of me having my son Jett, my son Lucas there did I even consider surgery this time to fix this injury. It’s something I probably could have rehabbed and worked through and come back a little bit faster. But I didn’t want to have a left arm that was compromised moving forward in my life with my children and all this other stuff.”

On the mental game of being injured and how it could affect your confidence: “The mental game, it’s just sitting on your coach, watching everybody have all this success, do all the things that you want to do and not be part of the team. IMPACT Wrestling, as much as we’re competing for these championships and for everything else all the time, I look at that place like my family. Everybody else on that roster, from every Knockout to every member of the male locker room to everybody on the crew, they’re family. For me to not be on the road, not be competing, not be doing my part to try to grow this company and get eyes on it, that ate away at me every day, so that’s the part I’m looking forward to most coming back.”

TuneIn.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.