Top TNA Stars Headed To Cleveland To Preview Rebellion

TNA Wrestling has announced that World Champion Mike Santana, former Knockouts World Champion Ash By Elegance, and former World Champion Nic Nemeth will be heading to Cleveland, Ohio, to preview its 2026 Rebellion pay-per-view (PPV).

The event will take place at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland next month.

Additionally, Santana, Ash By Elegance, and Nemeth will be visiting Cleveland to engage with media members and participate in other activities.

Santana and Ash By Elegance are scheduled to speak on April 2-3, while Nemeth, a Cleveland native, will be available on April 9-10.

This marks the first time TNA has held an event in Cleveland, Ohio, since 2013. Rebellion is set for Saturday, April 11, and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.