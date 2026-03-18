Bear Bronson Talks About Jumping-Ship From AEW To TNA, Says He Was “Unhappy”

Bear Bronson recently appeared as a guest on the I Love Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former AEW star turned TNA Wrestling performer spoke about making the jump from AEW to TNA.

The following are some of the highlights.

On being in TNA now: “[TNA] is just everything that I’ve ever wanted. It’s something that I hope wrestlers can learn from. To where, if you are unhappy somewhere, you could point fingers and you can blame and whatever, whatever. But at the end of the day, every wrestling company is just trying. They’re just trying their best with the pieces that they have, and they’re not always thinking about you.”

On how he was unhappy in AEW: “So if you are unhappy, you need to leave. And you need to go get yourself battle ready. Because that’s what I knew I needed to do. I left one place and said, ‘You know what? I’m not going to even try to get signed anywhere else. I just need to reconnect with the wrestler that I know is inside here.’ And I think between then and now, I’ve had about 120 matches under my belt since leaving. Then I had places knocking on my door. And that’s where it feels right, and that is where — I’m a completely different animal than I was before. A completely different animal.”

Check out the complete I Love Wrestling interview with Bear Bronson via the YouTube player embedded below.