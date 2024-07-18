Julius Creed To Square Off Against Bellator MMA Fighter At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI

The card for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI show continues to take shape.

On Thursday, the UFC legend revealed the opponent for WWE Superstar Julius Creed at the upcoming Bloodsport XI show later this month.

“Welcoming Julius Creed to Bloodsport will be none other than Bloodsport and Bellator MMA veteran, Matt Makowski,” Barnett wrote. “We all know of Creed’s tough as nails collegiate wrestling skills, but will he be able handle the strikes and submissions of Makowski?”

Barnett continued, “Only one way to solve this question at Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport XI…through the ritual of combat.”

Previously announced for the July 28 show in Brooklyn, New York is Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat, Timothy Thatcher vs. Josh Woods, Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita, Mike Santana vs. Homicide, “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA, Brutus Creed will compete, and Charlie Dempsey will be in action.