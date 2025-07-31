Karrion Kross Comments On WWE Contract Status Ahead Of SummerSlam

Karrion Kross is officially in a contract year with WWE, and a new update suggests that both he and Scarlett have not been approached about new deals with the company.

Back in March, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com first reported that Kross’ current contract was due to expire sometime this summer. Kross originally re-signed with WWE in the summer of 2022, reportedly on a three-year deal following his return under the Triple H regime.

In a follow-up report this week, Fightful noted that as of late July, neither Kross nor Scarlett had been contacted by WWE management regarding a new contract. The belief is that their current deals will expire in August 2025.

While appearing on the Battleground Podcast, Kross was asked about the status of his WWE future. He offered a cryptic but respectful response: “I don’t think I should talk about any of it right now but I am hoping that when the time is right, everyone will know what’s going on, including us.”

Despite the uncertainty, Kross remains prominently featured on WWE programming and is scheduled to face Sami Zayn in a high-profile singles bout at WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend.

Whether the match serves as a career milestone or a farewell remains to be seen, but Kross’ future will be one to watch closely in the coming weeks.

Stay with PWMania.com for all the latest on Karrion Kross, Scarlett, SummerSlam results, and WWE contract news.