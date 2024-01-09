Katsuyori Shibata Wants To Finish His Career In AEW

AEW/ROH star Katsuyori Shibata recently spoke with Tokyo Sports on a number of topics including how there was no reason for him to remain with NJPW because he had no place there and how he now hopes to finish his career in All Elite Wrestling.

Shibata said, “I can’t work as an affiliated fighter. I guess that (New Japan’s decision) is not wrong. But if there is no place for me, then there is no reason for me to be here. I’ve regained a lot of my senses after competing in AEW, and I feel like I want to finish my career here.”

He also talked about how a doctor is checking him out before each match; otherwise, he will not be able to compete.

“I’ve been checked by a doctor, and I’ve given him a medical certificate. If I don’t clear it, I can’t compete.”