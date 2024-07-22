Kayla Braxton Excited To Work With Actor Justin Long In First Post-WWE Project

Kayla Braxton is excited about her new post-WWE career.

On Monday, the former WWE broadcast team member surfaced on social media and wrote about being part of the new comedy thriller, “Stranglehold.”

“Here’s the movie I got to be a part of,” she wrote via X. “Working alongside these insanely talented people was surreal. I’ve been a fan of Justin Long forever and always dreamed of one day being in a movie with him, so the fact my first movie role was with him is nuts!”

She added, “Can’t wait for you to see it!”