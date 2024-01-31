Kazuchika Okada Registers A New Trademark Ahead Of Free Agency

Kazuchika Okada has secured another trademark.

On January 24, the top NJPW star had his name trademarked with the USPTO for merchandise services by attorney Michael Dockins. Here’s the description:

“Mark For: KAZUCHIKA OKADA™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”

Okada will be free of his NJPW contract, which expires at the end of this month, and has been working his farewell tour for the past few weeks. He has received interest from both AEW and WWE.

AEW is thought to have made the stronger initial offer, but no contract was signed. According to the most recent update, All Elite Wrestling is the front-runner to land the top star.